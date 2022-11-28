Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

First Alert Weather Day for late Tuesday afternoon

Severe Weather Risks
Severe Weather Risks((Source: KLTV))
By Katie Vossler and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Tuesday looks to be a very spring-like day with a strong storm system moving into the region.  The day will start with cloudy skies and some light rain or drizzle during the morning hours. 

By midday and early afternoon, there will be breaks in the clouds.  It will be breezy and warm with temperatures reaching the mid 70s.  There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for parts of Deep East Texas.  Only a few thunderstorms are expected to develop, but anything that does develop could become strong to severe with damaging winds, small hail and an isolated tornado possible. 

The majority of East Texas most likely won’t see thunderstorms and those storms that do develop will move out quickly Tuesday evening

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street; 2 detained
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

Latest News

Jake Parker signs new deal with CFL Saskatchewan Rough Riders
Jake Parker signs deal with the CFL Saskatchewan Rough Riders
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 11-28-22
Monday’s Weather: Patchy fog early, sunny afternoon
The city of Houston is under a boil water notice after a Sunday morning power outage at one of...
Houston issues boil water notice for 2.2 million residents
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon