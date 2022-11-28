Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gunfire reported in Nuevo Laredo after arrest of alleged crime boss

File photo: Nuevo Laredo Mexico
File photo: Nuevo Laredo Mexico(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Gunfire is reported around Nuevo Laredo on Monday morning after the arrest of the head of a criminal organization.

Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced during a press conference that the individual is facing several criminal charges.

The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo announced that a “Shelter in place” notice was issued around 6 a.m.

Four hours later, they say the situation has begun to normalize but they recommend a shelter in place for residents and visitors.

