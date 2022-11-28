Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jay Leno returns to the stage just 2 weeks after burn accident

Jay Leno underwent two surgeries to treat significant burns on his face and hands.
Jay Leno underwent two surgeries to treat significant burns on his face and hands.(Grossman Burn Center)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - Just two weeks after suffering burn injuries in a garage fire, comedian Jay Leno returned to the stage Sunday night.

The former NBC “Tonight Show” host performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California.

Leno, an avid car collector, was burned in a gasoline fire while working underneath one of his vehicles on Nov. 12.

The comedian underwent two surgeries to treat significant burns on his face and hands.

Leno has scheduled three additional shows at the Comedy and Magic Club in December.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

