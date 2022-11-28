Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mauna Loa eruption underway; lava currently contained to summit

A USGS webcam shows lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa
A USGS webcam shows lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa is erupting.

Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano.

USGS webcams at the summit clearly showed fountains of lava, which were spreading along the caldera floor.

The U.S. Geological Survey said at this time, lava flows are contained in the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities. No evacuations have been requested as emergency managers monitor the eruption.

However, residents at risk for Mauna Loa lava flows are being told to review preparedness plans and check with Hawaii County Civil Defense for further guidance.

Scientists said winds may carry volcanic gas, and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair downwind.

“Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” the USGS said in a news release.

“If the eruption remains in Moku’āweoweo, lava flows will most likely be confined within the caldera walls,” the release said. “However, if the eruptive vents migrate outside its walls, lava flows may move rapidly downslope.”

The glow of the summit eruption of Mauna Loa, seen from Milolii.
The glow of the summit eruption of Mauna Loa, seen from Milolii.

The 13,681-foot volcano had shown increased earthquake activity in the last several weeks, leading many to believe that an eruption could happen sooner, rather than later.

The last time Mauna Loa erupted was in 1984. That eruption also began within the Mokuaweoweo summit caldera, but eruptive fissures migrated rapidly down the volcano’s southwest rift zone.

Fissures eventually opened on the mountain’s northeast rift zone, sending lava flows snaking toward the Hilo area. However, none of the flows reached the outskirts of Hilo by the time the eruption ended, about 20 days after it began.

The USGS said it is working closely with its emergency management partners, and will conduct aerial surveys as soon as possible to get further information on the eruption and possible hazards. However, those surveys may be hampered by weather conditions, as the summit area is under a winter weather advisory through Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

