Monday’s Weather: Patchy fog early, sunny afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning with some patchy fog across the area. Expect lots of sunshine today and a nice, mild afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Clouds increase overnight with a few areas of light rain and drizzle by morning. It will be cloudy and damp with showers off and on through the day Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will develop late Tuesday afternoon with the potential to become strong to severe. Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day because of the chance for strong to severe storms. However, widespread severe weather is not likely with only isolated thunderstorms quickly moving out of the area by late evening. Expect clearing skies and cooler temperatures by midweek and another chance for rain this weekend.

