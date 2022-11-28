Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Sherman man sentenced to 26 years for aggravated assault with a machete

James Stuart, 59, was sentenced to 26 years for aggravated assault with a machete.
James Stuart, 59, was sentenced to 26 years for aggravated assault with a machete.(Grayson County Sheriff's office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

59-year-old James Alexander Stuart, was found guilty Monday following a trial on October 17.

According to a press release, on August 17, 2021, Sherman Police responded to a called regarding a disturbance on West Houston Street.

The caller reported Stuart was chasing his brother around, attempting to hit him with a machete.

Stuart then approached the caller and was aggressive with him as well.

When police arrived, Stuart was arrested and the machete was found in the bed of his pickup truck.

“This will not be the defendant’s first trip to prison. Our office sent him to prison on for felony DWI in 2015,” commented Assistant District Attorney Eli Brown. “He will have plenty of time to think about the consequences of his actions.”

Due to the nature of the offense the defendant must serve at least at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Kadarius Neal, 27, of Rusk.
Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
First Alert Weather risk shifts to eastern counties
First Alert Weather risk shifts to eastern counties
As demand increases, so does the price for consumers.
Travel experts share tips ahead of Travel Deals Tuesday

Latest News

SFA regent explains why he won't vote for UT affiliation
SFA regent explains why he won't vote for UT affiliation
SFA Board of Regents hear recommendation on joining system affiliation.
Regents approve SFA joining University of Texas system
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is shown Monday handing out water.
Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million
Lava flows downslope hours after Mauna Loa's eruption.
Mauna Loa eruption expected to trigger winter tourism boost for Hawaii Island
As people ramp up shopping for the holidays, criminals are ready to take advantage of those who...
Tyler Police Department gives tips to avoid shopping scams this holiday season