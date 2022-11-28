Texas Parks & Wildlife predict ‘moderate’ harvest for deer season

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - 3 weeks into the East Texas deer hunting season, and this is when game wardens say they see a slight ‘lull’ in hunting, after the Thanksgiving holiday.

A super bowl for hunters, deer season has traditionally been a time when the bulk of Texas hunters participate.

“Seen a lot of activity out in the fields this week. First couple of weeks of November typically are the busiest time of the season, " says Gregg county game warden Todd Long.

Texas Parks and Wildlife biologists projected a ‘moderate’ hunting season because of summer drought which withered vegetation creating limited foraging opportunities. Meaning smaller weights and antler growth.

But so far, so good.

“I don’t see any kind of patterns with skinnier deer or low weights . Good looking deer coming through the processors this year,” the game warden says.

Late fall rains may have helped provide much needed grazing for white-tails.

“The fields are really green. I’ve got 8 or 9 does right behind me out grazing. Deer coming out from the rains eating the fresh grass,” Long says.

TPWD says Texas has one of the largest white tail deer populations in the country and harvest numbers are expected to be good.

“The numbers are up there. I don’t see any dip in activity. Lots of deer coming into the processors. I’m not sure as far as moderate, high or low compared to past years, but I can tell you it’s still early,” Todd says.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.