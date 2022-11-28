Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

This year’s Student Bonfire rescheduled for January 2023

It was scheduled to burn last Friday but had to be postponed due to concerns about ground conditions and the weather.
"Stack will remain guarded until Burn. Leadership will be on rotation guarding Stack through...
"Stack will remain guarded until Burn. Leadership will be on rotation guarding Stack through the holidays so that Bonfire will be ready for Aggies everywhere in January."(Screenshot taken from StudentBonfire.com)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - This year’s Student Bonfire has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 21, 2023.

It was scheduled to burn last Friday but had to be postponed due to concerns about ground conditions and the weather.

The stack will be lit shortly after sunset in a field on Old Hearne Road just north of OSR.

The following statement was shared on StudentBonfire.com:

Due to conditions on the new Stack Site and forecasted weather, we had to postpone Burn for Bonfire 2022.

The rains we experienced on an already saturated site were substantial. It will take some time for Stack Site and the adjoining parking fields to dry out enough to begin work on restoring safe access. We will be working hard in the coming weeks as Stack Site dries to line up resources, and square away the site to the best of our abilities. We welcome anyone motivated to reach at info@studentbonfire.com for opportunities to help get ready for Burn.

Stack will remain guarded until Burn. Leadership will be on rotation guarding Stack through the holidays so that Bonfire will be ready for Aggies everywhere in January.

Our primary objective is always to Build the Hell Outta Bonfire, and to pass down the Tradition to the next generation in the process. That objective complete, we now prepare to step off for Bonfire 2023 with the first step of every season... to Burn the Hell Outta Bonfire 2022!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Kadarius Neal, 27, of Rusk.
Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
First Alert Weather risk shifts to eastern counties
First Alert Weather risk shifts to eastern counties
As demand increases, so does the price for consumers.
Travel experts share tips ahead of Travel Deals Tuesday

Latest News

Lava flows downslope hours after Mauna Loa's eruption.
Mauna Loa eruption expected to trigger winter tourism boost for Hawaii Island
As people ramp up shopping for the holidays, criminals are ready to take advantage of those who...
Tyler Police Department gives tips to avoid shopping scams this holiday season
Lava flows downslope hours after Mauna Loa's eruption.
Authorities stress vigilance as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts
East Texas Ag News: Growing snow peas at home
A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC via CNN Newsource)
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston