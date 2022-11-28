Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WFPD: Man arrested after barging into home, pushing elderly man down

34-year-old Devery Mitchell.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Friday, Nov. 25 after he allegedly barged into a home and pushed an elderly man to the ground.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Avenue E regarding a stolen vehicle. A nearby home had its front door open, and a elderly man inside reportedly called out for help. A man, later identified as 34-year-old Devery Mitchell, then stepped onto the porch.

The victim reportedly told officers that there was a knock at his door. When he answered, Mitchell was there and allegedly forced his way inside the residence, pushing the victim to the ground.

An arrest affidavit states the victim complained of “severe chest pain” and was taken to a hospital.

Officers arrested Mitchell for criminal trespass. He remains jailed in Wichita County on $2,000 bond.

