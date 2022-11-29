Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ATM stolen from Centerville convenience store

Three people were caught on video ripping an ATM from the ground inside the Centerville Market
Three people were caught on video ripping an ATM from the ground inside the Centerville Market(Centerville Market-TEXACO)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATM robbery in Centerville.

Investigators say it happened overnight Tuesday inside the Centerville Market-TEXACO.

Authorities say three suspects broke a glass door to get inside the business and surveillance video shows the ATM being unplugged and ripped out of the ground.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office tells KBTX they are still looking for the suspects at this time.

Centerville Market-TEXACO says they are offering a $1,000 reward for anyone that has information that will lead to their arrest.

