Bryan man sentenced to life in prison for Capital murder conviction

Marcus Joshua was convicted of Capital murder for the Dec. 6, 2020 robbery and killing of a Normangee man
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - A Leon County jury convicted a Bryan man of Capital murder for the robbery and killing of an 85-year-old Normangee man in 2020.

Marcus Joshua was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was arrested on Feb. 24, 2021 after an extensive investigation by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Four other other suspects have also been charged with the victim’s murder.

On the afternoon of Dec. 6, 2020, Leon County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call at the home of Lloyd Anderson. When officers arrived on the scene Anderson was found with several gunshot wounds and later died.

Authorities say the four suspects left the scene in a vehicle which resulted in a chase into Limestone County. The vehicle crashed and three suspects were arrested, the fourth got away on foot but was later found and arrested.

Joshua’s trial lasted seven days and the jury heard from witnesses that included law enforcement and members of the Anderson family. He was remanded to the custody of Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis and will be taken to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), according to the Leon County District Attorney’s Office.

