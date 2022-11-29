Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cecily Aguilar, woman charged in Vanessa Guillen’s murder, to appear in federal court Tuesday

Cecily Anne Aguilar
Cecily Anne Aguilar(Foto de la cárcel. KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cecily Aguilar, 24, is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday in Waco in the 2020 murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, according to a tweet from Guillen’s sister, Mayra Guillen.

“TOMORROW, we will face this monster in court. She will be pleading GUILTY or not guilty,” Mayra Guillen tweeted Monday evening.

KWTX has learned there is a plea agreement filed with the court, however it remains sealed. A spokeswoman in the Federal Public Defender’s Office declined to comment on Aguilar’s case Tuesday morning.

Aguilar is named in an 11-count superseding indictment with aiding her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron David Robinson, who investigators believe killed Guillen, dismembered her body, and buried her remains in rural Bell County.

Guillen, whose family recently filed a lawsuit against the Army, was last seen on the night of April 22, 2020, in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters. Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

More than two months later, on June 30, 2020, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered remains later confirmed to be hers.

Aguilar’s trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 23, 2023.

