Man wounded in overnight shooting in Temple

Crime tape and police lights graphic.(MGN)
By Alyssa Ytuarte
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:08 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A man was wounded in a shooting overnight in Temple.

It happened at about at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the 300 block of E. Ave F.

One male was shot and taken to the hospital.

The extent of the victim’s injury is currently unknown.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Temple police are currently investigating.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298- 5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

