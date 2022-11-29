Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Mauna Loa eruption expected to trigger winter tourism boost for Hawaii Island

Officials are also telling visitors they don’t have to cancel their travel plans to Hawaii Island.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Mauna Loa erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years, Hawaii Island businesses are already expecting to see lava lovers flocking this winter season.

The Volcano Village Lodge sits about a mile away from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Back in 2018 and again in 2020, bookings saw an increase when Kilauea started erupting again.

Caption

And now with the Mauna Loa eruption, lodge managers are now planning for a busy December.

“I tell my guests, these are moments where you don’t wanna pass up,” said Volcano Village Lodge head innkeeper Pua Norris. “You don’t want to miss it. Of course, safety first ... but look at how amazing this is.”

While the eruption is exciting for the island’s small business community, the Hawaii Island Chamber has expressed concern about the possibility of the flow affecting business negatively if it makes its way closer to towns.

“Vantage points are available pretty much around the island to see the current eruption, but we are worried about the impacts on a flow no matter which direction it goes,” said HICC executive officer Miles Yoshioka.

HICC represents about 300 businesses on the east side of the county, while the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce works with companies on the western portion.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Kadarius Neal, 27, of Rusk.
Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon
First Alert Weather risk shifts to eastern counties
First Alert Weather risk shifts to eastern counties
As demand increases, so does the price for consumers.
Travel experts share tips ahead of Travel Deals Tuesday

Latest News

As people ramp up shopping for the holidays, criminals are ready to take advantage of those who...
Tyler Police Department gives tips to avoid shopping scams this holiday season
Lava flows downslope hours after Mauna Loa's eruption.
Authorities stress vigilance as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts
East Texas Ag News: Growing snow peas at home
A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC via CNN Newsource)
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston