Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway early Tuesday morning.

Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries at 1:12 a.m. in the 2100 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Police have found during the investigation that 33-year-old Jamil Wilson was trying to walk across the eastbound lanes of the Marsha Sharp Freeway when he was hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and did not render aid to Wilson.

EMS found Wilson and pronounced him dead.

Information about the vehicle was not released to the media.

The investigation is ongoing.

