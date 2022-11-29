Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sherman man wanted for evading arrest, aggravated assault arrested

A Sherman man who fled from deputies after being pulled over was booked into jail Wednesday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man who fled from deputies after being pulled over was booked into jail Wednesday.

58-year-old Robert Kellis is being held at the Grayson County Jail.

According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Kellis fled from police after officers pulled him over Monday.

*Original story below*

The Sherman Police Department is searching for a man who they said evaded arrest.

According to a press release, 58-year-old Robert Kellis was pulled over by law enforcement in the 3900 block of South Park in Denison on Monday and discovered an outstanding felony warrant.

When deputies attempted to get Kellis out of the vehicle, he sped off.

The press release states the deputy was forced to move out of the way of the vehicle to avoid being hit.

Kellis wrecked his vehicle in the 4500 block of Teresa Dr. and fled on foot and deputies searched the area, but did not locate Kellis.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kellis, please contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-813-4411.

