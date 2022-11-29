Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Storms move out this evening as cold, blustery conditions return on Wednesday

Our storm threat will linger into the early evening hours before cold air returns on gusty, north winds on Wednesday.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have a First Alert Weather Day in place through early this evening as a warm and unstable atmosphere will combine with strong upper level dynamics to keep in a chance of isolated, strong-to-severe thunderstorms in our forecast.

Today’s low risk for severe weather is a conditional threat.  By that, we mean that many of you may not receive a thunderstorm at your residence.  The coverage will not be all that great.  However, if one were to bubble up, it could become severe quickly, capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado.

Once the storms move out later this evening, we will see another cold front sweep through overnight, scouring out the moisture and humidity, ushering in a fresh batch of chilly air for our mid-week Wednesday.

The colder air will come with gusty, northerly winds overnight and throughout the day tomorrow.  If you have any outdoor decorations, you may want to keep them tied down or secured, just in case.

Wake-up temperatures will be in the middle 40′s with a cool sunshine and highs only reaching the upper 50′s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday morning will be our coldest morning in the near future as we wake-up to temperatures in the middle 30′s before rebounding into the upper 50′s under partly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon.

This cool snap will be short-lived as our winds will quickly shift back to the southeast by Friday, leading to daytime highs climbing back into the 70′s.

The warmer air will also come with increasing clouds and low-end rain chances over the weekend as it will be a mild, humid weekend in the Piney Woods.

Our temperatures will continue to trend well above average for the first week of December until our next notable cold front looks to arrive around this time next week, bringing us another shot at some modest rainfall.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

