Subcommittee recommends SFA join University of Texas system

SFA Board of Regents hear recommendation on joining system affiliation.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A subcommittee at SFA has officially recommended the university join the University of Texas system.

The university heard offers from three other systems as part of a process which started in August.

Regents Chair Karen Gantt said the university and all systems agreed to keep the school’s name, mascot and colors intact. She said all applying systems agreed.

Gantt said all systems agree a new president could be installed by May 31.

The SFA Board of Regents continues after hearing the subcommittee recommendation. An approval from the regents is expected later in the meeting.

Any system affiliation will have to be approved by Texas legislation.

SFA is one of only two independent state universities in the state.

SFA also heard offers from Texas A&M, Texas State and Texas Tech.

