Texas prosecutor resigns amid 2019 Walmart attack criticism

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - A Texas prosecutor facing mounting criticism over the handling of the 2019 Walmart mass shooting in El Paso that killed 23 people has resigned.

The decision by El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales on Monday came after the county took the extraordinary step of seeking to remove her from elected office.

El Paso television station KTSM reported that Rosales’ last day will be Dec. 14. Rosales’ job was put in jeopardy over accusations of incompetence involving hundreds of criminal cases in El Paso and slowing down the case against Patrick Crusius, the suspected Walmart shooter who faces the death penalty if convicted.

