Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring.
- Ish Harris, linebacker
- Chase Lane, wide receiver
- LJ Johnson, running back
- Caden Davis, kickoff specialist
- Alan Guerrieri, place kicker
- Elijah Jeudy, defensive line
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.