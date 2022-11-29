Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring.

Ish Harris, linebacker

Chase Lane, wide receiver

LJ Johnson, running back

Caden Davis, kickoff specialist

Alan Guerrieri, place kicker

Elijah Jeudy, defensive line

Thank you 12th man👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/7AxhWMc1xA — Caden Davis (@_cadendavis) November 28, 2022

I am officially in the Transfer Portal. pic.twitter.com/fJ29tl7Fdb — Alan Guerrieri (@guerrieri_alan) October 26, 2022

