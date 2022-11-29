Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Strong to severe storms possible in Deep East Texas.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Strong to severe storms will be possible today, especially in Deep East Texas. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect because of this. The general timing for storms and severe weather will be from the lunchtime hour until about 5/6PM this evening. That is not to say we will see storms that entire time, or even that many of us will see severe weather today. Rather, I think many of us see nothing more than light to moderate rainfall with a select few possibly seeing storms. The higher, more significant severe weather threat is not in East Texas - including Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

This evening, activity on radar will be clearing out of the area and we will see clearing skies as the cold front associated with this storm system moves into East Texas. Expect cooler temperatures tomorrow and Friday, with a return to the 70s by this weekend. Low chances for rain will be in the forecast for the coming weekend, though nothing widespread is expected at this time. By early next week, it does appear we could see afternoon highs in the mid 70s, which would be more than ten degrees above our normal for early December! For those that have not been a fan of the cool temperatures we have had through the month of November, I think you will enjoy the several days with highs in the 70s anticipated over the next week. Have a great and safe Tuesday.

