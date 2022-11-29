Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: Foggy with mist/drizzle early

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a foggy start with mild temperatures and areas of light mist and drizzle.  The fog will be gone by late morning with the clouds breaking by midday and early afternoon.  There is still a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms to develop in Deep East Texas this afternoon.  Thunderstorms will not be widespread, but any that develop could become strong to severe.  Any thunderstorm activity looks to be gone, moving to the east by this evening with clearing skies and a cold front arriving overnight.  Temperatures today will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with breezy southwest winds.  Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s behind the cold front.  Sunshine returns tomorrow but it will be breezy and cool.  More rain chances are on the way by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

