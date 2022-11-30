Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Amarillo police: Suspect identified after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive

Amarillo Police Department said the suspect has been identified after a woman was found dead at...
Amarillo Police Department said the suspect has been identified after a woman was found dead at a Toot’n Totum Travel Center in east Amarillo.(APD)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department said the suspect has been identified after a woman was found dead at a Toot’n Totum Travel Center in east Amarillo.

APD said about 6:40 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot at the gas station in the area of East Interstate 40 and South Lakeside Drive on an unconscious and unresponsive woman.

APD said 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza was pronounced dead from a homicide.

During the investigation, APD Homicide Unit found a suspect and placed them in custody.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old, John Paul Ortega.

Ortega was arrested for murder and booked in the Potter County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

APD is investigating a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside.
APD is investigating a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside.(kfda)
APD is investigating a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside.
APD is investigating a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside.(kfda)
APD is investigating a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside.
APD is investigating a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside.(kfda)
APD is investigating a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside.
APD is investigating a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside.(kfda)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SFA Board of Regents hear recommendation on joining system affiliation.
Regents approve SFA joining University of Texas system
Kadarius Neal, 27, of Rusk.
Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident
As demand increases, so does the price for consumers.
Travel experts share tips ahead of Travel Deals Tuesday
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Boil water notice issued for Ebenezer Public Water System cutomers
SFA Board of Regents hear recommendation on joining system affiliation.
Regents approve SFA joining University of Texas system
Travis Rhea (center right) and his crew are seen the morning after they successfully completed...
Lindale native shares experience of Coast Guard rescue mission
The home is a total loss, according to a Smith County deputy. (PHOTO: Ricky Romo)
House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night
House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night