Arrest warrant issued for Hobbs man accused in death of woman found in vehicle

By Amber Stegall
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - An arrest warrant has been issued for 36-year-old Guadalupe Antonio Navarrette. He is accused of murdering 29-year-old Vanessa Najera.

The Lea County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of E. Carter Lane in Hobbs around 4:15 p.m. on November 18, 2022. They were dispatched in reference to an unwanted subject.

When deputies arrived, they found Najera dead inside a vehicle on the property.

Investigators processed the scene and conducted interviews. They determined Najera’s death is a homicide.

Navarrette is being charged with murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about the investigation or where Navarrette may be, please call investigators at the Lea County Sheriff’s Office at 575-396-3611 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

