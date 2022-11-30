Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Attorney drops misconduct lawsuit against Angelina County commissioners

Robert Flournoy
By Avery Gorman and Carrie Provinsal
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin attorney Robert Flournoy has dropped the lawsuit filed against county commissioners in July 2022.

Flournoy had accused court members of covering up their own misconduct when the commissioners fired Chuck Walker as the county’s road engineer in March 2022 and then replaced him.

Flournoy said the county commissioners hiring of James McMullen as the county’s new road engineer is “illegal and ineffective without a public finding that the commissioners court is “unable” to hire an engineer.

Flournoy was asking for the district court to reinstate Walker with back pay until a proper hearing is allowed.

Walker has filed his own whistleblower lawsuit against Angelina County and Flournoy said his lawsuit was no longer needed.

The Angelina County Commissioners Court considered holding Flournoy in contempt of court for what they described as disrespectful behavior during a public hearing.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

