Grand jury dismisses charge for man accused in Wood County cold murder case

Brittany McGlone was murdered in 2007.
Brittany McGlone was murdered in 2007.(Courtesy Photo)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man who was arrested in September in connection with the death of a woman in 2007 has been released from jail.

Wood County judicial records show the disposition for Chad Earl Carr, 40, as “charges dismissed.” He was booked out on Wednesday.

Logan Sawyer with the Wood County DA’s office confirmed the no-bill on Wednesday. When asked if Carr could still be charged again in the case and Sawyer said he had no comment.

On May 4, 2007, the body of Brittany McGlone, 19, was found inside her boyfriend’s home near Lake Winnsboro along County Road 4837.

Sheriff Kelly Cole made this case one of his priorities when he took office in 2021.

KLTV has reached out to family members of McGlone, Cole and the Wood County District Attorney’s Office for comment.

