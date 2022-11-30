Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin tops Rudder in battle of unbeatens

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers lost their first game of the season after a 71-51 loss to Lufkin Tuesday night at the Armory on the Rudder High School campus.

Rudder got a game high 21 points from Kentun King, while Kevin Holmes added 10, Daniel Price tossing in 8 and Brandon Cooks contributing 6.

Brandon Walker had 20 points for Lufkin (4-0) as the Panthers remained unbeaten on the year.

Rudder (3-1) will step back on the court Thursday to take part in the Madisonville Tournament. The Rangers will play Mexia at noon and 11th ranked Crockett in Class 3A at 3 p.m.

