Pilot hikes 6 miles to get help after plane crash

Firefighters responded and were able to assess the wreckage, disable the batteries and address a fuel leak.(Mountain Green Fire Protection District)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (Gray News) – A pilot hiked for miles to get help after his plane crashed near Durst Mountain in Utah Sunday.

The Mountain Green Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post the pilot “made a skilled-forced landing.”

They said he “miraculously walked away from the crash” and hiked about six miles to get cell service to call 911.

He was able to direct first responders to the crash location, despite the difficulties of following dirt roads typically navigated by ATVs most of the way to get there.

Firefighters responded and were able to assess the wreckage, disable the batteries and address a fuel leak.

According to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, no one was hurt in the crash.

