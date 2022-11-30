Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Massive house fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people

Heard noise upstairs, looked up and saw flames, they told the deputy fire marshal
RAW INTERVIEW: Smith Co. deputy fire marshal gives details of house fire
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters worked together Tuesday night to put out a large house fire in Tyler.

The fire destroyed a home in the 9200 block of Lakeshore Drive. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, a homeowner heard a noise upstairs at around 8:07, went to see what it was, and saw a fire. The residents were able to get out safely. No one was injured, including firefighters.

Wedgeworth said that at least three people live in the home.

Lindale, Chandler, Flint-Gresham and Dixie fire departments worked together to put the fire out, and Wedgeworth said it is under control now. The fire will be investigated to determine the cause, he added.

