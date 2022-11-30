Massive house fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters worked together Tuesday night to put out a large house fire in Tyler.

The fire destroyed a home in the 9200 block of Lakeshore Drive. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, a homeowner heard a noise upstairs at around 8:07, went to see what it was, and saw a fire. The residents were able to get out safely. No one was injured, including firefighters.

Wedgeworth said that at least three people live in the home.

Lindale, Chandler, Flint-Gresham and Dixie fire departments worked together to put the fire out, and Wedgeworth said it is under control now. The fire will be investigated to determine the cause, he added.

