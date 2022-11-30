Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

Just after 9 p.m., the officer responded to a check subject call involving squatters in the 2300 block of 51st Street.

44-year-old Matthew Plank was arrested after police say he “drove at and struck the officer”. Additional responding officers stopped the vehicle and detained Plank.

The officer was taken to UMC with minor injuries.

Plank is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer. Police say he also has outstanding traffic warrants and marijuana and dangerous drug possession charges.

