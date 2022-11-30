Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

SUV crashes into Florida fireworks store, sparking huge fire

The 5,573-square foot store was destroyed (WKMG, VICTORIA STEWART, FACEBOOK, SHAJAYLA WHITAKER, CNN)
By ADRIAN SAINZ Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man drove his SUV into a fireworks store, sparking a massive fire in a crash that also killed the driver, authorities said.

The 53-year-old driver rear-ended another vehicle on Monday before plowing into the Phantom Fireworks shop, igniting rockets and a slew of explosions, Florida Today reported.

“It was wild. I could not believe how close people were to it as the fireworks were still blowing up,” Palm Bay resident Richard Griffin told the newspaper. “The mortars and stuff like that, those things can go 100 yards or more when you shoot them straight in the air. So you’ve got these mortars and all sorts of different types of fireworks that are shooting all over the place.”

The 5,573-square-foot (518-square-meter) store was destroyed. Police didn’t release the name of the driver and are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SFA Board of Regents hear recommendation on joining system affiliation.
Regents approve SFA joining University of Texas system
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Kadarius Neal, 27, of Rusk.
Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident
As demand increases, so does the price for consumers.
Travel experts share tips ahead of Travel Deals Tuesday
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas...
LIVE: Bidens attend 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree
Orangeburg County deputies released these photos of Aspen Jeter, 5, and her father, 46-year-old...
Mother’s death declared a homicide; 5-year-old S.C. girl still missing
Brittany McGlone was murdered in 2007.
Grand jury dismisses charge for man accused in Wood County cold murder case
Jalen Kitna, 19, is seen in an Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Florida Gators quarterback charged with possession of child porn
Border authorities seized more than 400 fake Super Bowl championship rings that were headed to...
Officers seize more than 400 counterfeit Super Bowl rings in shipment from China