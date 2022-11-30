Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore College esports team prepares for shot at West Central Conference title

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College has several sports teams, but one in particular has a very low risk of injury: Esports. And this year the KC Rangers Esports team is having their best season yet and are in the final match.

KC Esports Coach Andy Taylor and Team Captain Ethan Bohensack prepare for their National Association of Collegiate Esports, or NACE, West Central Division Final against Bushnell University.

“This will be a best of three matchup, and it’s the best of thirteen rounds. So, it goes back and forth,” Taylor said.

Andy says they try to prepare for any scenario in the multi-player first person shooter game.

“They really have been grinding close to seven or eight hours a day,” Taylor said.

He says it takes a lot of fast hand-eye coordination to go against colleges and universities from across the country. Kilgore is a two-year college, so they’re sometimes considered:

“Underdog matchups where, you know, we’re going to get Texas A&M or University of Alabama, LSU. These huge schools: we get a shot at playing against them. And oftentimes when we beat them, they’re like where is Kilgore College? Where is this school again?” Taylor said.

Ethan says he played football at Gilmer, but the other players were a little larger.

“I remember one time I got picked up. So, I was just like, I don’t know about this,” Bohensack said.

He said after football and band he’d play video games and is now KC Team Captain since his former roommate is:

“At UTA on a twenty-thousand-dollar gaming scholarship. He was like yeah, they do esports here. And was like, oh really? And so, I just started coming in here and playing,” Bohensack said.

He says playing random people online can be boring but:

“When it’s like against another school, it adds another level of play. It just is more fun. You have to think about more and have fast reaction time. All that,” Bohensack said.

Andy says three of his players have achieved immortal rank:

“Which put them in the top one percent of all the players in North America,” Taylor said.

One of them is Ethan. Even with all his furious clicking, you don’t see sweat

Taylor says the winner can end up with a ten-thousand-dollar scholarship. The games will be played at 7:30 pm and can be watched on Twitch or the Kilgore College YouTube page.

