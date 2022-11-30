Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny, breezy and cool

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  The cold front has arrived and temperatures have begun dropping into the 30s this morning.  Expect lots of sunshine today, but it will be chilly, especially with north winds gusting up to 20 and 25 mph at times.  Winds gradually diminish through the evening with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s overnight.  Slightly warmer, but with less wind tomorrow, then clouds increase tomorrow night with slight chances for rain returning Friday morning.  Another cold front arrives Saturday morning with a few showers possible during the day.  Slight chances for rain stick around through the first part of next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SFA Board of Regents hear recommendation on joining system affiliation.
Regents approve SFA joining University of Texas system
Kadarius Neal, 27, of Rusk.
Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident
As demand increases, so does the price for consumers.
Travel experts share tips ahead of Travel Deals Tuesday
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Boil water notice issued for Ebenezer Public Water System cutomers
SFA Board of Regents hear recommendation on joining system affiliation.
Regents approve SFA joining University of Texas system
Travis Rhea (center right) and his crew are seen the morning after they successfully completed...
Lindale native shares experience of Coast Guard rescue mission
The home is a total loss, according to a Smith County deputy. (PHOTO: Ricky Romo)
House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night