Belton police interviewing person of interest after woman’s body found inside home during welfare check

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department is investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman whose body was found on her property in the 100 block of W. 13th Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Police officers conducting a welfare check at the home at around 1 p.m. found the body.

Officers arrived at the home after receiving a phone call from the woman’s employer about the woman not showing up for work.

A person of interest was at the home when police arrived and was transported to the police department to be interviewed.

Police will release the woman’s name once her family is notified about her death.

“This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public at this time,” police said.

