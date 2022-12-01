East Texans take measures to winterize homes, vehicles before freezing weather comes

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As we move into the traditionally coldest East Texas months of December, January and February, the threat of a hard freeze is on the minds of many.

Homeowners are busy winterizing their homes and cars, in anticipation of the inevitable hard winter freeze.

“You’ve seen the little caps on the hose bibs? This is the third year I’ve used that particular set in winterizing my home,” said Holly Lake Ranch homeowner Casey Miner.

The preps, because many remember Snowmaggedon in February 2021, and all the problems and expense it caused.

“Right now is the best time to start doing it before a cold snap comes and you’re in a panic,” says Hawkins Ace Hardware store manager Michele Stanley.

Stanley says she feels many customers are suffering a kind of post-traumatic stress from the 2021 damage done to their pipes.

“I feel like people still are, kind of a panic. When they see a little more severe type winter weather coming and we do have a lot more people coming in a trying to get prepared early,” she says.

Hardware and supply stores are seeing lots of customers coming in for protective items like faucet bib covers, pipe insulation, freeze-misers and heat tape.

“Doing as much preventative ahead of time, that’s the key. You can’t do enough preventative,” says Stanley.

And it’s not just homes that need to be winterized but vehicles as well. Particularly those that use diesel fuel which can turn into jelly during a hard freeze, which is why gas line anti-freeze is a must.

“If you’ve got any kind of moisture in that diesel it’ll jell-up, fuel can’t get to your injectors,” says a Hawkins Auto and Farm Supply worker.

A little prep now could save you big later.

“For the couple of bucks that you pay for the faucet cover, that’s cheap insurance,” Miner says.

