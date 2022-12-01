Increasing clouds and turning mild as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We had a nice start to the month of December today as we basked under sunshine and seasonally cool, but pleasant temperatures in the Texas Forest Country.

I hope you have soaked up some free vitamin ‘D’ the past couple of days because clouds will be on the increase tonight. Once these blanket of clouds move in, they will stick around for some time with maybe just a peek of sunshine here and there for the foreseeable future.

Tonight will feature increasing clouds and chilly conditions with lows in the middle 40′s.

Friday will be cloudy, mild, and breezy with a sprinkle or two. The chance of rain is 10% or less. Highs will be in the lower 70′s.

This cool snap will be short-lived as our winds will quickly shift back to the southeast by Friday, leading to daytime highs climbing back into the 70′s.

The warmer air will also come with increasing clouds and low-end rain chances over the weekend as it will be a mild, humid weekend in the Piney Woods.

We will be in a pattern that favors lots of clouds and very little, if any, sunshine from Friday through at least the middle of next week. It will be on the mild and damp side as we will have a slight chance of daily showers in the forecast from this weekend through the middle of next week.

This does not mean it will be wet each day at your location. It just means someone in our part of deep east Texas may get in on a light shower or two over this time span.

Our temperatures will continue to trend well above average for the first week of December until our next notable cold front looks to arrive around this time next week, bringing us another shot at some modest rainfall.

