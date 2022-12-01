Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Midland PD asking for help in relation to 17 year olds death

Suspect Car
Suspect Car(Midland Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:27 AM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Investigation into the deadly shooting led to the discovery that multiple suspects involved in the shooting fled the scene in a white 4-door vehicle (pictured above), according to the Midland Police Department Facebook Page.

If you have any information in reference to this shooting, you can contact the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108.

Read the original story below:

A 17-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Midland Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at around 5 p.m., the MPD and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to the 1900 block of N. Midland Drive about a gunshot victim.

Crimes Against Persons Unit and MPD Crime Scene Unit were then sent to the scene. A 17-year-old boy had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The next of kin has been notified.

No arrests have been made at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

