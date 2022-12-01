The Stew Review: Spielberg gets personal with semi-autobiographical drama ‘The Fabelmans’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Every movie, in one way or another, is a chance to peer inside the mind and soul of its director. Steven Spielberg’s movies have never shied away from this but, for reasons both obvious and not, The Fabelmans is by far his most revelatory.

The Fabelmans is many things. It’s a (mostly) autobiographical coming of age tale that mirrors his own experiences growing up a Jewish kid in the suburbs. It’s a confessional about his struggle to relate to any family member other than his (would be) concert pianist mother, the only person who encouraged or even understood his artistic inclinations and dreams. But more than anything, The Fabelmans is Spielberg waxing nostalgic about why he loves movies.

Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) isn’t great at talking to girls. He can’t play sports. He mostly argues with his father and three younger sisters. Not much in life seems to make sense to him, except for movies. And not just watching them, though he is entranced from the moment he first sits in a theater. Sammy becomes obsessed with storyboarding, cinematography, editing. It’s like he’s found a missing piece of himself. He makes movies because it’s all he knows how to do, because it’s all he can do, especially when his life begins slowly spiraling beyond his control.

Spielberg has long used his movies to communicate his lived experiences. It’s impossible not to read elements of Close Encounters of the Third Kind and even Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade as anything other than metaphors for his own relationship with his father, for instance. He’s talked at length about how E.T. was born from an attempt to write a story about his parents’ divorce. The Fabelmans takes things several steps further (via the help of writer Tony Kushner) and pushes the subtext into text. Granted, not every element is a direct lift from his own life, but the broad strokes are there with his aforementioned mother and a brilliant electrical engineer father who frequently moves his family to new states as he pursues work on the cutting edge of computers.

The only constant in life for Sammy is movies. The soft flicker of the projector is a comfort. The stories he conjures are the only things he has control over. But more than anything, he slowly comes to understand the power those stories have on the people he shares them with. It takes a fateful encounter with his Uncle Boris (Judd Hirsch) for Sammy to realize that his hobby can be and is something more than just entertainment. But once that epiphany is reached, he knows he’s incapable of doing anything else.

All of this is intertwined with the rollercoaster of being a child, and often the only Jewish one around (save for his siblings). He’s ruthlessly mocked and even beaten simply because of his family’s faith. And yet it is a movie that helps him rise above it.

Thankfully, none of this comes across as navel-gazing or self-aggrandizement and is instead a warts-and-all love letter to everything that brought Spielberg to where he is. He isn’t shy about pointing out how aloof Sammy is. For as clearly frustrated as Spielberg was with his father, he still paints Burt (Paul Dano) as a highly affectionate, if awkward, parent who just wants to do right by his family. It may well be my favorite performance Dano’s ever delivered.

Judd Hirsch gives a bone-shaking performance as Sammy’s bombastic uncle. It’s the kind of work that can only be compared to Alec Baldwin’s similarly brief appearance in Glengarry Glen Ross. You never see him again, but his words reverberate throughout and set the course for everything else to come. Hirsch is tremendous here and were it not for Ke Huy Quan’s incredible work in Everything Everywhere All At Once there’s no one else who I’d want to win Best Supporting Actor at next year’s Oscars ceremony.

It’s Michelle Williams, though, who delivers the standout performance, finding a perfect balance of joy, elation, love, frailty, sadness and fallibility. It’s a layered, often heart-wrenching display of acting that in some ways is the very soul of Spielberg’s story.

If there’s a significant flaw within it’s that for a movie titled The Fabelmans, we never get a complete picture of the entire Fabelman family. Sammy’s three sisters are all drastically under-written as characters and we really only get a single major bit of interaction between him and one of them (good though it is). Granted, this is intended to be Sammy’s story and it’s entirely possible this approach was by design and Spielberg’s own relationship with them was just as sparse, but it stands out all the same.

The Fabelmans is as heartfelt as anything Spielberg has ever made or likely ever will make. It’s a movie that proudly and with great delight and love wears its heart on its sleeve. In a popular culture where biting sarcasm and post-modern deconstruction are frequently favored, it almost feels lightly daring for The Fabelmans to embrace its audience with such blatant affection and sentimentality. Not that I would expect anything less from its director. I’m just glad he’s still doing what clearly means the world to him.

