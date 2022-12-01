Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Mix of clouds and sun

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few clouds are rolling through this morning with cold temperatures in the 30s.  Expect a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day today with light winds out of the east and then southeast by late afternoon.  Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 50s and most likely stay in the 50s tonight into early tomorrow morning as clouds increase.  Overcast skies for Friday with light showers off and on, especially in the first half of the day.  Temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees with breezy south winds.  A cold front arrives Saturday morning with a few passing showers, then cloudy and slightly cooler Saturday and Sunday with highs back in the 60s.  Slight chances for rain last into next week.

