‘Tis the season to get a Christmas tree, give back to your community

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re in the market for a fresh Christmas tree, Breckenridge Village of Tyler (BVT) is now offering an opportunity to buy a tree, and give back to the community.

Breckenridge of Tyler is a non-profit residential community for adults with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities.

On Friday, the organization opened its first Christmas tree farm, which Breckenridge of Tyler executive director Chelsea Owens said is also a fundraiser.

“What I really love about these trees is every single one of them is unique, and that is exactly like our residents at Breckenridge Village. Completely unique,” Owens said.

Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village features about 1,200 Oregon evergreens ranging between 3 feet and 11 feet tall.

All of the funds will go back to the residents at BVT, including to fund community service projects.

“When our residents jump on a bus and go and work Meals on Wheels, that’s the type of thing we’re paying for with the money that we raise,” Owens said.

Owens said the fundraiser is important because, “A lot of times people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, they don’t get the opportunity to go out into the community and do important things. We want to allow that to happen because it fills everybody up.”

Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village will be open to the public seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday and from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The holiday destination is located at 14790 County Road 1145, Tyler, Texas 75704, near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

