Cranberry banana breakfast cookies by Casie Buck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Casie Buck, the owner of Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast in Winnsboro, has shared her recipe for chewy, delicious cranberry-banana breakfast cookies that could be the perfect thing to have on hand during the busy holidays.

Cranberry Banana Breakfast Cookies

Ingredients

3 bananas mashed

2 cups quick cooking oats

½ cup walnuts chopped

½ cup chocolate chips optional

⅓ cup applesauce

¼ cup milk or almond milk

¼ cup cranberries

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl until well combined. Mash the banana right in the large bowl before adding the other ingredients, one less dish to wash. 😊 Place heaping tablespoons on a parchment lined pan and gently press with a fork. Use a cookie scoop to keep the cookies even or a tablespoon. Line the pan with parchment paper for easy cleanup. These do not spread like butter filled cookie dough, gently press them with a fork and shape to desired size before baking. Bake 15-18 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely. Store in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

These cookies are extra soft and moist with a cake-like texture. Because of the moisture, these should be stored in the fridge (not on the counter).

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.