Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December 2022

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency SNAP benefits have been extended for December and should be deposited in recipients’ accounts by the end of the month.

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December.

The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.

”Thanks to SNAP benefits provided by HHSC, Texans across the state continue to have access to nutritious food,” said Governor Abbott. “By extending SNAP benefits for the month of December, we’re ensuring that every family is able to stay healthy and take care of their loved ones during this holiday season.”

”We’re thankful to have an opportunity to help Texans provide for their families throughout the holidays,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by Dec. 31. The emergency December allotments are in addition to the more than $9 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

