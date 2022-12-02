Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Cloudy this morning with light rain and scattered showers possible.
Cloudy this morning with light rain and scattered showers possible.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies this morning with some drizzle and scattered showers possible. The possibility of rain will continue through most of the day, though chances are highest during the morning hours. Temperatures for the morning hours will be in the 40s and 50s, warming into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Some sunshine may be possible late in the day which may help some spots warm up more than neighboring areas that do not see the sun. This weekend continued chances for rain, with showers possible Saturday morning, and then isolated to scattered showers possible through the day Sunday.

This trend will continue into next week as the current weather pattern will allow multiple systems to pass near East Texas bringing the opportunity for rain. As for temperatures for the weekend and next week, a mix of 60s and 70s are expected for highs. Deep East Texas will likely trend warmer than the northern counties of the area, some days with a significant difference. Thankfully, after a cold start the last few mornings, lows next week will not dip below mid 40s, with most mornings starting off in the mid to upper 50s. Have a great Friday and weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
Athena Strand
Amber Alert issued for North Texas 7-year-old girl
Robert Flournoy
Attorney drops misconduct lawsuit against Angelina County commissioners
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
FILE - In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes...
Report: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash

Latest News

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 12-2-22
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
Increasing clouds and turning mild as we round out the week
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast