Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Injured Troup football player continues recovery

Cooper Reid
Cooper Reid(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page.

A post stated, “Cooper has been experiencing headaches and stomach pains. He has been able to communicate this to his doctors using signs and answering yes or no questions. His doctors are working diligently to figure out the cause of this and a treatment plan. He has been working hard in speech therapy. He even was able to have a conversation with one of his doctors....Cooper’s therapists are working on gaining flexion and mobility in his ankles so that he can eventually support his weight. Cooper is sleeping much better, and we are so grateful for this. With Cooper spending a week in the hospital, he is having to work hard to make up for time lost in rehab.”

“Thank you all for your continued support and prayers,” the announcement continued. “We see you, and we feel your love. Our strength comes from the Lord and your prayers to him.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Robert Flournoy
Attorney drops misconduct lawsuit against Angelina County commissioners
SFA Board of Regents hear recommendation on joining system affiliation.
Regents approve SFA joining University of Texas system
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Latest News

Lufkin tops Rudder in battle of unbeatens
Nine Red Zone teams one step closer to a state title
Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas
Kendre Miller
East Texan chosen as Earl Campbell Rose Award semi-finalist