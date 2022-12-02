Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lots of clouds, patchy drizzle, and mild temperatures on the menu this weekend

A mostly cloudy, damp, and mild weekend on tap for deep east Texas this weekend.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a cloudy, but mild Friday in east Texas.  The warmer weather returned courtesy of southerly winds taking shape.

It will be cloudy and mild with a few areas of drizzle near daybreak with lows in the lower 60′s.

A weak cold front will slide through east Texas this weekend, briefly shifting our winds back to the north-northeast on Saturday and Sunday.  However, since it will stall on top of us, we will not get much of a push of chilly air this time around.

Therefore, we will be in store for a mostly cloudy, mild weekend, with highs in the lower 70′s on Saturday followed by upper 60′s on Sunday.

We will keep in a 20% chance of spotty shower activity on both days this weekend, but it will not be heavy or widespread to warrant cancelling or altering any of your outdoor plans this weekend.

We will be in a pattern that favors lots of clouds and very little, if any, sunshine from now through at least the middle of next week.  It will be on the mild and damp side as we will have a slight chance of daily showers in the forecast from this weekend through the middle of next week.

This does not mean it will be wet each day at your location.  It just means someone in our part of deep east Texas may get in on a light shower or two over this time span.

Our temperatures will continue to trend well above average for the first week of December as daytime highs will be in the upper 70′s, closing in on the 80-degree mark by the middle of next week.

Our next notable cold front looks to arrive around this time next week, bringing us another shot at some modest rainfall, and perhaps, some cooler weather, too.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

