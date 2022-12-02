Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tyler’s Ricklan Holmes resigns

Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes
Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes
By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A longtime head coach for Tyler has resigned.

Ricklan Holmes confirmed on Friday that he has resigned.

The resignation follows a 2-8 2022 season.

“Tyler ISD Athletics would like to thank Coach Holmes for his hard work and dedication to Tyler High and the student-athletes for the last 11 years,” Athletic Director Greg Priest said in a press release. “He has played an important role in building the Tyler High Football program, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Holmes said he is considering his next career move.

Holmes is an alumni of Tyler and played collegiate football at Oklahoma State and also spent time in the NFL.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General, Kurth Drive, Lufkin Nov. 3, 2017
Lufkin police release info on Dollar General murder suspect’s shoes
Athena Strand
Amber Alert issued for North Texas 7-year-old girl
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
Three first responders were injured after shots rang out while they were responding to a house...
Person in burning home fires shots; 3 first responders hurt, officials say
Robert Flournoy
Attorney drops misconduct lawsuit against Angelina County commissioners

Latest News

Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal
The Longview Lobos are 13-0 and so is their next opponent, Mansfield Timberview.
Longview Lobos face Mansfield Timberview in high-octane matchup
Cooper Reid
Injured Troup football player continues recovery
The Longview Lobos are 13-0 and so is their next opponent, Mansfield Timberview.
Longview Lobos face Mansfield Timberview in high-octane matchup