Zavalla approves public works director’s resignation, hires interim director

Earl Norrod, new Interim public works director
Earl Norrod, new Interim public works director(KTRE)
By Brian Jordan
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - For nearly two weeks, the City of Zavalla’s water was off and on, and the city is looking for long-term solutions before issues crop back up again, especially after water problems threw a wrench in its citizens’ Thanksgiving plans.

“This happened at a very inopportune time, and I think it happened at that time to kind of wake some people up and say, ‘hey, we’ve got some problems, and we need to address them before we have future issues,’” Nigel Boyles, a local teacher, said.

The city council approved Public Works Director Manford Clowery’s resignation and approved the hire of Earl Norrod under contract as the new interim director.

Norrod worked in Lufkin for years before he retired and since then has worked for Zavalla over the years when they needed assistance.

Meanwhile, the city will look for a permenent director that can handle its GUI water system. This system uses a shallow ground water well. GUI stands for “ground water under the influence,” meaning the system is under the influence of service water in some form.

Only six people in Texas are licensed to operate a GUI system.

“That can’t be sidestepped,” Boyles said. “If it’s sidestepped, we’re going to have more problems in the future then what we have here. So, I’m excited we’re not eliminating that position. I’m excited we have people on board that understand what the job description is now.”

