5 charged after authorities bust storage unit burglary ring in Southeast Texas

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KWTX) - A four-month investigation involving more than 10 law enforcement agencies in the Houston area led to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of more than $500,000 worth of stolen property, the League City Police Department announced.

On Aug, 10, 2022, police began investigating a storage unit burglary at Sports Shed Boat & RV Storage at 1520 Lawrence Road. The investigation revealed multiple storage units had been burglarized in the region.

Detectives collaborated with other local law enforcement agencies to identify the suspects involved in the burglary and at least 27 other cases, including five in League City.

League City Police detectives conducted multiple search warrants and recovered more than half-a-million dollars worth of stolen property, including UTV vehicles, 4-wheelers, trailers, tools, and trucks.

In November 2022, five suspects were arrested and charged in Galveston County.

Police identified the suspects as:

Ryan Austin Deroin, 31, of San Leon, Texas, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and jailed on a $1-million bond.

Rodney Charles Clifton, 35, of Friendswood, Texas, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Noah William Shields, 26, of San Leon, Texas, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and jailed on a $50,000 bond.

James Keith Shouse, 40, of San Leon, Texas, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Quentin Allen Garner, 30, of Pearland, Texas, charged with theft and jailed on a $5,000 bond.

If anyone has information in reference to these cases, they can contact Detective Evans with the League City Police Department at 281-554-1863.

