Amber Alert discontinued: Six abducted children found safe, woman taken into custody

Search for male suspect continues
The six children have been found safe and the female suspect is in custody. Police said the male suspect is expected to turn himself in to authorities.(Josh Bowering for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety discontinued an Amber Alert issued for six children allegedly abducted in the San Antonio area the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3.

KHOU reported the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the children were recovered safely and that Jacklyn Davidson was taken into custody.

Deputies told KHOU they’re still looking for Jaime Davidson, but expect the man to turn himself in later today.

At the time the Amber Alert was issued, the abducted children were identified as Elaina Davidson, 11; Raylan Davidson, 9; Savanna Davidson, 7; Maddilyn Davidson, 4; Avangeline Davidson, 2; and Declan Davidson, 1.

Jaime Davidson, 30, is described as a white man about 6′2″ tall and 225 pounds with brown hair, and blue eyes.

The alert was sent out just before 4 a.m. Saturday and then discontinued just before 8 a.m.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Bexar county Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

