Austin police looking for woman suspected of drugging, robbing man

Austin police ask the community for help identifying this woman
Austin police ask the community for help identifying this woman(APD)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking the community for help identifying a woman suspected of drugging and robbing a man.

Detectives believe the woman, who may go by “Nikki,” is a white female between 35 and 40 years old, with a medium build, and tussled blonde dyed hair.

She was last seen wearing designer jeans, a t-shirt and white rimmed glasses.

The incident took place in the 11800 block of Domain Boulevard at the Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille in the Domain on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

The woman was seated at the restaurant having dinner with another person of interest when she approached two different men asking them to buy her a glass of wine.

Police said the woman agreed to leave with one of the men she approached to go back to his residence.

That’s where the woman allegedly slipped a drug into his beverage and stole a firearm and several pieces of high-end jewelry.

Police believe she is driving a white, midsized, late-model Mercedes Benz sedan.

The victim in this case is offering a reward for information that will result in an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

